 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Red Sox send Royals reeling

The Boston Red Sox crushed the Royals 15-1 on Thursday.

July 2, 2021 - 2:19 PM

Connor Wong of the Boston Red Sox hits a seventh-inning single against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Boston. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images/TNS)

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston’s five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the year, a three-run blast in the sixth.

“We’re doing some great things offensively,” manager Alex Cora said.

