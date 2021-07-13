 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Redemption in Tokyo?

Bubba Starling, a local baseball product who has struggled to maintain a foothold in the Major Leagues, will get a shot at redemption this month. The Kansas City Royals player will be a part of Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

By

Sports

July 13, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Bubba Starling of the Kansas City Royals bats in a spring training game in March. Photo by Abbie Parr / Getty Images / TNS

Eight years into his star-crossed professional baseball career in 2019, Bubba Starling was in El Paso, Texas, for the Triple-A All-Star Game when he received a three-way phone call from Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo and scouting director Lonnie Goldberg.

After all the time and agony and injuries and twists and potholes in a not-so-linear 35-mile-ish journey to Kauffman Stadium from Gardner, Kansas, Starling wasn’t assuming anything when he answered. So when Goldberg asked if Starling could get him tickets to the next Royals game, Starling promptly started crying knowing he’d finally gotten The Call.

Somehow, though, the other day he got a call that he said “honestly might top that”: to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Related
September 1, 2020
July 22, 2019
July 12, 2019
August 15, 2011
Most Popular