Redemption in Tokyo?

Eight years into his star-crossed professional baseball career in 2019, Bubba Starling was in El Paso, Texas, for the Triple-A All-Star Game when he received a three-way phone call from Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo and scouting director Lonnie Goldberg.

After all the time and agony and injuries and twists and potholes in a not-so-linear 35-mile-ish journey to Kauffman Stadium from Gardner, Kansas, Starling wasn’t assuming anything when he answered. So when Goldberg asked if Starling could get him tickets to the next Royals game, Starling promptly started crying knowing he’d finally gotten The Call.

Somehow, though, the other day he got a call that he said “honestly might top that”: to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.