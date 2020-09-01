Starling, Franco key Royals rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling had RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Monday night in the first game of a three-game series.

It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings.

“They just keep playing,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s the message before the game. We’re going to be sticklers on the little things.