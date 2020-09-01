Menu Search Log in

Starling, Franco key Royals rally

A pair of RBI singles helped Kansas City erase a 1-0 deficit in the eighth inning Monday. The Royals came back to knock off visiting Cleveland, 2-1.

Kansas City Royals Bubba Starling on February 21, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling had RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Monday night in the first game of a three-game series.

It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings.

“They just keep playing,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s the message before the game. We’re going to be sticklers on the little things.

