Reid, Pederson reunite in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today.

“How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That’s a lot of years. That’s 28 years, almost 30 years. So that’s 30 years of my professional life that I’ve been influenced by him.”

Not surprisingly, the Jaguars coach learned a bit about offense — Reid is one of the game’s masterminds. He also learned how to run practices, develop talent, relate to players. But most importantly last week, he learned how to handle adversity, and that came in handy when Jacksonville faced a 27-0 hole in the wild-card round against the Chargers.