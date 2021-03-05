Report: KU’s Miles was barred from female employees while at LSU

Kansas football coach Les Miles, during his tenure at LSU, was accused of kissing a female student and texting her and another from his personal phone, leading the school to bar him from being alone with women who were student employees, according to a 2013 LSU investigation that the school released Thursday.

The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm on LSU’s behalf, found the coach’s behavior inappropriate, though it did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with the women. Miles, in part, was issued a letter of reprimand and had to sign papers to say he understood sexual harassment policies, according to the report, which was first acquired by USA Today.

If Miles continued his behavior, the school said, he would violate his contract and be fired. Miles coached at LSU from 2005 until he was fired for the team’s performance after a 2-2 start in 2016.