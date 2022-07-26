 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Robinson honored with NY museum

The long-awaited opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum finally arrived Tuesday in Manhattan. Among the honorees was Rachel Robinson, 100-year-old wife of the first Black to play in the Majors.

By

Sports

July 26, 2022 - 3:06 PM

A painting of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Buck O’Neil. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the 100-year-old wife of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children.

Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008.

Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also looked on from a wheelchair and 70-year-old son David spoke to the crowd of about 200 sitting on folding chairs arrayed in a closed-off section of Varick Street, a major New York thoroughfare where the 19,380-square-foot museum is located.

Related
July 22, 2022
July 18, 2022
June 27, 2022
May 24, 2022
Most Popular