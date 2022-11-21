 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Robinson, Texas run all over Jayhawks in big loss

Texas running back Bijan Robinson ran for four touchdowns against Kansas on Saturday in a 55-14 beatdown for the Jayhawks.

November 21, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs in a short touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, September 10, 2022.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for career-highs of 243 yards and four touchdowns, helping Texas beat Kansas 55-14 to keep its hopes alive of playing in the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns need to beat Baylor next week while hoping the Jayhawks can beat Kansas State. The win Saturday was a bit of revenge for the Longhorns after their 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas last year in Austin. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels started for the first time since hurting his shoulder six weeks ago against TCU. He had 230 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Robinson ran through, over and around Kansas for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, helping the Longhorns earn a measure of revenge with a frigid 55-14 victory.

Now, Robinson and his buddies are suddenly the Jayhawks’ biggest fans.

