Rosario, Indians blast Royals

Amed Rosario turned Kansas City's pitchers on their ear with five hits, a pair of home runs and five RBIs in Cleveland's 7-2 rout. Zach Plesac, meanwhile, tossed seven shutout innings for the Indians.

Cleveland's Amed Rosario, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Jose Ramirez (11) in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Tuesday night.

Rosario had the first five RBI game of his career and matched a career high in hits. He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.

“I always want more and plan to get more,” Rosario said through an interpreter.

