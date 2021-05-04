 | Tue, May 04, 2021
Royals fall to Cleveland

Daniel Lynch had his big league pitching debut, unfortunately with little to show for it.

May 4, 2021 - 10:13 AM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller works during an earlier game. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eddie Rosario kept his bat on his shoulder. Salvador Perez held his glove still to frame the pitch.

Both listened for Dan Bellino to make the call.

The plate umpire waited a tense moment before finally signaling ball on what could just as easily have been strike three, giving Rosario another chance. He swatted the very next pitch into the right-field stands for a tiebreaking three-run homer Monday night that sent Cleveland to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

