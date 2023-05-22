 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals fall to White Sox; suffer 3-game sweep

Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 for a three-game series sweep. 

By

Sports

May 22, 2023 - 2:36 PM

The Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) drops the bat after swinging for an RBI single in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3, including two-run triple that put the White Sox ahead for good as the Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Related
May 11, 2023
September 1, 2022
April 16, 2019
April 1, 2019
Most Popular