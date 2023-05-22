Royals fall to White Sox; suffer 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3, including two-run triple that put the White Sox ahead for good as the Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.