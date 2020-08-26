Menu Search Log in

Royals fend off Cardinals

A late rally became a come-from-behind victory for the Kansas City Royals Tuesday. Ryan McBroom's eighth-inning single was the difference in KC's 5-4 victory.

By

Sports

August 26, 2020 - 8:29 AM

Ryan McBroom

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan McBroom had two hits and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning, Ryan O’Hearn added a solo homer, and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

In the eighth, Hunter Dozier reached on an infield single to lead off. With two outs, McBroom singled to left, scoring Dozier for the winning run.

The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games before getting the victory. The Cardinals had won five of their previous seven games.

Related
August 25, 2020
August 12, 2020
April 16, 2019
May 23, 2018
Trending