Royals fend off Cardinals

Ryan McBroom

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan McBroom had two hits and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning, Ryan O’Hearn added a solo homer, and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

In the eighth, Hunter Dozier reached on an infield single to lead off. With two outs, McBroom singled to left, scoring Dozier for the winning run.

The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games before getting the victory. The Cardinals had won five of their previous seven games.