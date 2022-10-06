 | Thu, Oct 06, 2022
Royals fire Matheny and pitching coach

Matheny finished 165-219 during his time with the Royals. He became the fifth big league manager to be fired this year.

October 6, 2022

On Oct. 3, 2021, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) walks to the dugout during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and a lackluster group of veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer.

The disappointing on-field product led owner John Sherman last month to fire longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, the architect of back-to-back American League champions and the 2015 World Series title team. He was replaced by one of his longtime understudies, J.J. Picollo, who made the decision to fire Matheny hours after the season ended.

