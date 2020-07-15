Royals hope youth plays a big plus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals manager Mike Matheny had just watched Salvador Perez and backup Cam Gallagher test positive for COVID-19, sending the only backstops on his 40-man roster into quarantine with just a couple of weeks before the start of the season.
The question posed to Matheny was a natural one: So, what do you think about being a player-manager?
“I think I could catch one out of one inning,” the longtime big league catcher replied, “and then I would need some help.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives