Royals ink Dozier to four-year extension

The Kansas City Royals rewarded third baseman Hunter Dozier for his versatility and flexibility. They also made it very clear that they believe he’s poised to make good on the potential they saw in him when they drafted him, and continue the offensive production he flashed in 2019.

That belief formed the basis for a four-year contract extension that will guarantee Dozier at least $25 million and could be worth as much as $47 million with a team option for a fifth year and performance-based escalators.

The Royals announced the deal, which goes into effect this season, on Monday morning. The pact buys out Dozier’s remaining arbitration-eligible seasons (2021-23) and allows the club to keep Dozier, 29, from hitting free agency until after the 2025 season.