Menu Search Log in

Royals ink Dozier to four-year extension

Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier will remain with the Royals through 2025, now that he's signed a four-year contract extension. The pact could be worth as much as $47 million.

By

Sports

March 2, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Hunter Dozier of the Kansas City Royals hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals last September. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

The Kansas City Royals rewarded third baseman Hunter Dozier for his versatility and flexibility. They also made it very clear that they believe he’s poised to make good on the potential they saw in him when they drafted him, and continue the offensive production he flashed in 2019.

That belief formed the basis for a four-year contract extension that will guarantee Dozier at least $25 million and could be worth as much as $47 million with a team option for a fifth year and performance-based escalators.

The Royals announced the deal, which goes into effect this season, on Monday morning. The pact buys out Dozier’s remaining arbitration-eligible seasons (2021-23) and allows the club to keep Dozier, 29, from hitting free agency until after the 2025 season.

Related
December 3, 2020
April 20, 2020
March 6, 2020
July 11, 2018
Trending