Royals ink two more free agent pitchers

The Kansas City Royals continued to revamp their beleaguered pitching staff, reaching deals with veteran hurlers Seth Lugo and Chris Stratton. Lugo's three-year deal will net him $45 million; Stratton was signed to a one-year pact.

Chris Stratton won a World Series ring in 2023 after being traded at midseason to the Texas Rangers. This week, he has reportedly signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. Photo by uan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals general manager J.J. Picollo made it clear after a 106-loss season that Kansas City was in desperate need of pitching.

On Tuesday, they landed someone to start games and another to help finish them.

The Royals agreed with right-hander Seth Lugo on a $45 million, three-year deal to fill one of their open spots in the starting rotation, then landed reliever Chris Stratton on a $4 million deal, two people with knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals were pending physicals.

