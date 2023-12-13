Royals ink two more free agent pitchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals general manager J.J. Picollo made it clear after a 106-loss season that Kansas City was in desperate need of pitching.

On Tuesday, they landed someone to start games and another to help finish them.

The Royals agreed with right-hander Seth Lugo on a $45 million, three-year deal to fill one of their open spots in the starting rotation, then landed reliever Chris Stratton on a $4 million deal, two people with knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals were pending physicals.