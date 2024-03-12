 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
Royals pitchers bond over jersey number

Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV offered his old jersey No. 52 to new teammate Michael Wacha, who signed with KC in the offseason. The number has helped the teammates forge a new friendship.

March 12, 2024

Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch IV wore No. 52 in his first three seasons with KC, but switched to No. 41 this season to accommodate teammate Michael Wacha, who signed with the Royals in the offseason. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

SURPRISE, Ariz. — When Michael Wacha got “the call” in 2013 to make his major-league debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, he was rather randomly assigned jersey No. 52.

At the time, he considered the number more whatever-you-want-to-give-me serviceable than sentimental or essential.

Certainly, it didn’t resonate like the No. 38 he wore at Pleasant Grove High in Texarkana, Texas, and at Texas A&M. And it was a change from the 22 jersey he had been wearing for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds when the Cardinals — led by manager Mike Matheny, clad in 22 — summoned him to St. Louis that May 2013 night to face the Royals.

