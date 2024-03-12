Royals pitchers bond over jersey number

SURPRISE, Ariz. — When Michael Wacha got “the call” in 2013 to make his major-league debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, he was rather randomly assigned jersey No. 52.

At the time, he considered the number more whatever-you-want-to-give-me serviceable than sentimental or essential.

Certainly, it didn’t resonate like the No. 38 he wore at Pleasant Grove High in Texarkana, Texas, and at Texas A&M. And it was a change from the 22 jersey he had been wearing for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds when the Cardinals — led by manager Mike Matheny, clad in 22 — summoned him to St. Louis that May 2013 night to face the Royals.