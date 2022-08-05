Royals reach tipping point in reshaping roster, organization

That wave of young Kansas City Royals prospects who’ve been forecast and anticipated for several years may have finally crested.

The last few seasons served to bridge the gap between the last wave of young talent to this one, represented by position players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher/outfielder MJ Melendez, first baseman/designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino, first baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto and infielder Michael Massey as well as starting pitchers Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley, Jackson Kowar and Carlos Hernandez.

While the turnover certainly didn’t happen in a blink of an eye, the youth movement is now the present.