 | Fri, Aug 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Royals reach tipping point in reshaping roster, organization

In trading veterans like Carlos Santana, Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield, Kansas City has a crop of prospects and a young roster. A true youth movement is now underway.

By

Sports

August 5, 2022 - 2:26 PM

In this photo from Feb. 18, 2019, Kansas City Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo in Surprise, Arizona. Photo by (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

That wave of young Kansas City Royals prospects who’ve been forecast and anticipated for several years may have finally crested.

The last few seasons served to bridge the gap between the last wave of young talent to this one, represented by position players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher/outfielder MJ Melendez, first baseman/designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino, first baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto and infielder Michael Massey as well as starting pitchers Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley, Jackson Kowar and Carlos Hernandez.

While the turnover certainly didn’t happen in a blink of an eye, the youth movement is now the present.

Related
July 25, 2022
July 20, 2022
July 14, 2022
July 12, 2022
Most Popular