Royals split with White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill.