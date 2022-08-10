 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Royals split with White Sox

A pair of well-pitched starts for the Kansas City Royals, by Brady Singer and Jonathan Heasley, turned into a doubleheader split with Chicago Tuesday. The Royals won the opener 4-2 and fell 3-2 in the nightcap.

By

Sports

August 10, 2022 - 2:58 PM

Starting pitcher Brady Singer of the Kansas City Royals throws in the sixth inning during the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill.

Related
August 5, 2022
July 12, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 22, 2022
Most Popular