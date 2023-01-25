 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals swap Mondesi for Red Sox reliever

Kansas City has moved on from talented, but oft-injured Adalberto Mondesi, training the 27-year-old infielder to Boston for left-hander Josh Taylor. Taylor also is coming off an injury-riddled 2022.

By

Sports

January 25, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Josh Taylor (38) as the Red Sox take on the Phillies at Fenway on July 10, 2021, in Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts. (Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.

The 30-year-old Taylor missed all of last season with a back injury, but he was stellar over the previous three seasons in Boston, with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 121 appearances. At one point during the 2021 season, he had a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless outings, the longest streak for a left-hander in franchise history.

He also pitched in six of 11 postseason games for the Red Sox in ‘21, allowing one earned run over four innings pitched.

Related
June 17, 2021
February 19, 2020
July 18, 2019
February 8, 2019
Most Popular