Royals take two of three from Boston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks.

“It was a good series win against a good team,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We are seeing a lot of components coming together.”

Mike Minor (6-4) allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 12 of their previous 14 games. “If felt like I made decent pitches and felt pretty good,” Minor said. “That is a tough team over there and luckily we were able to take the series.”