 | Wed, Apr 14, 2021
Royals win a wild one

Kansas City eked out a 3-2 win when catcher Salvador Perez picked off an Angels baserunner at third with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday. The Royals will conclude the three-game series with Los Angeles this afternoon.

Sports

April 14, 2021 - 10:03 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Tuesday night.

Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI. 

Kansas City’s veteran backstop ended the game by blocking Greg Holland’s 0-2 pitch in the dirt. The ball bounced off batter Jared Walsh and right back to Perez, who picked it up and caught Fletcher venturing too far off third base.

