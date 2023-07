KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nicky Lopez remembers the halcyon days of the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and 2015, when the small-market club won back-to-back American League pennants and its first World Series title in three decades.

More importantly, Lopez remembers how they did it: good starting pitching, timely hitting and a dominant bullpen.

It’s precisely the formula they used to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.