Runners stay on course in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Perhaps it was fitting that overcast skies, accompanied by a gentle and persistent sprinkle, cleared as the varsity girls toed the starting line for the Humboldt Invitational Tuesday.

Humboldt’s Lady Cubs took full advantage of the idyllic race conditions, securing second place as a team among a large contingent of competitors, while placing seven runners in the top 20.

Anna Heisler led the way, finishing in fifth place at 23 minutes, 34.21 seconds. On her heels was Tori Melendez in sixth, Teghen Jaro in 14th and the quartet of Jo Ellison, Josey Ellis, Mallory Sinclair and Sophia Barlow in 16th through 20th, respectively.

There were other highlights, particularly among the youngsters testing their endurance at the Humboldt Municipal Golf Course.

Crest High freshman Kallei Robb brought home ninth in the varsity girls race as well as the only Lady Lancer to run the high school race.

For the boys, Crest’s Grady Allen took 19th and Elijah Taylor 21st in a loaded field.

Local middle-schoolers put on quite a show as well.

Crest’s Lynnex Allen headlined a blistering race for Lady Lancer seventh-grade class. She won the 2-mile race, while Piper Schmidt came in second, Aidynn Edgerton third, Klaire Nilges fifth, Jordan Allen sixth and Bailey Boone eighth.

Iola-USD 257 sent its middle-schoolers to Humboldt for the competition. Adam Klubek took fourth and Konner Morrison ninth in the eighth-grade boys race. Eliana Higginbotham placed 12th among eighth-grade girls.

Marmaton Valley’s Sophia Heim took second in the junior varsity girls race. Emma Louk took second in the eighth-grade girls race, Brayden Endicott finished in second among eighth-grade boys and Jaren Curl was third among seventh-grade boys. Thomas Allee took ninth in the JV boys race.

Yates Center’s runners also competed. Asher Arnold finished in 31st in the varsity boys race and Isaac Stoll placed 19th in the JV boys competitions. Elliot Ard took sixth among eighth-grade boys; Decembyr Garrett placed 13th in the seventh-grade girls race.

Local results follow.

Marmaton Valley Juniior high’s Emma Louk takes second in the eighth-grade girls race Tuesday at Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola’s Adam Klubek (1191), Konner Morrison (1192) and Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Brayden Endicott in the eight-grade boys run in Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Crest Middle School’s Lynnex Allen picks up the win in the seventh-grade girls race. at Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Crest’s Grady Allen (1114) runs alongside Humboldt’s Brigg Shannon (1177) in the boys varsity race at the Humboldt Invitational Cross Country Meet Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Crest’s Kallie Robb runs in the varsity girls race Tuesday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola’s Eliana Higginbotham, left, runs alongside an Oswego runner Tuesday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Yates Center’s Asher Arnold (1280) runs in the varsity boys race at Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola’s Eliana Higginbotham, left, and Humboldt’s Aspen Wisest run in an eighth-grade girls race at Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 12 photos

Humboldt Invitational

Varsity Girls (5K)

5. Anna Heisler, Humboldt, 23:34.21