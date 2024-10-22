Running strong

Humboldt Elementary School students traveled to Fredonia Thursday to take part in a fun run as part of the Tri-Valley league Cross Country Meet.

Humboldt’s Kwynn Church took first place among first- and second-grade girls, running a mile in 9 minutes, 31 seconds. Adelynn Fulton was second at 9:57.

Myles Brady took first in the first- and second-grade boys division, finishing in 7:38.

Jayden Brady took second and Tripp Carlson fourth in the fifth- and sixth-grade boys group. Brady finished in 6:59; Carlson in 7:05.

