Running strong

Thursday's Tri-Valley League cross country meet included a fun run for elementary school students. Humboldt had several place at the top of their grade levels.

October 22, 2024 - 2:03 PM

Humboldt Elementary School students taking part in a fun run at Thursday's Tri-Valley League Cross Country Meet are, front row rom left, Adelynn Fulton and Kwynn Church; second row, Jayden Brady, Tripp Carlson and Myles Brady. Courtesy photo

Humboldt Elementary School students traveled to Fredonia Thursday to take part in a fun run as part of the Tri-Valley league Cross Country Meet.

Humboldt’s Kwynn Church took first place among first- and second-grade girls, running a mile in 9 minutes, 31 seconds. Adelynn Fulton was second at 9:57.

Myles Brady took first in the first- and second-grade boys division, finishing in 7:38.

Jayden Brady took second and Tripp Carlson fourth in the fifth- and sixth-grade boys group. Brady finished in 6:59; Carlson in 7:05. 

