Russia earns berth in gold medal game against Finland

The Russian Olympic Committee earned a birth in the men's hockey gold medal game by defeating Sweden. The ROC will face Finland for the gold on Sunday.

February 18, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Slovakia's Marek Hrivik (left) scores a goal during the men's play-off quarterfinal match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between USA and Slovakia, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Bruce Bennett/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BEIJING (AP) — Anxious feelings overwhelmed the Russians’ bench as they fell behind in the shootout against Sweden and needed each goal and save to stay alive.

“Some of the shootouts I didn’t even look,” forward Damir Sharipzyanov said. “I was too nervous.”

The Russians got six stops from Ivan Fedotov and goals from Nikita Gusev, Yegor Yakolev and Arseni Gritsyuk to win an eight-round shootout and beat Sweden 2-1 Friday, advancing to a second consecutive Olympic final. The team known as Russian Olympic Committee will face Finland on Sunday looking for back-to-back gold.

