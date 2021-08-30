 | Mon, Aug 30, 2021
Salvy stays hot

Kansas City's Salvador Perez, having homered in five consecutive games, has moved to second in the Major League Baseball home run race with 38. He has hit 17 home runs in 40 games since the All-Star Break.

August 30, 2021 - 9:10 AM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a grand slam Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Perez has now homered in five straight games. Photo by Abbie Parr / Getty Images / TNS

The major league leader in home runs is a pitcher, and he needs no introduction.

The guy in second place is a catcher — and that’s pretty remarkable in its own right.

Kansas City’s Salvador Perez has been on an extended tear since the All-Star break, and he now has 38 home runs on the season, just three behind major league leader Shohei Ohtani. Perez is on track to set an American League record for most homers by someone who played at least 75% of his games behind the plate. Carlton Fisk set the previous mark of 37 in 1985, so as long as Perez catches enough games, he’ll surpass Fisk. 

