If there’s a silver lining for Iola High’s softball team, it’s that Tuesday’s performance against Santa Fe Trail was this week and not next.

That’s because the Fillies’ 5-0 and 7-1 setbacks may affect Iola’s seeding for the postseason, but doesn’t end a promising 2021 campaign altogether.

“That’s what I told the girls,” head coach Chris Weide said. ‘We don’t have to sulk on it.”