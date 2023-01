EMPORIA — The Southern Coffey County High girls bounced back from a loss earlier in the Lyon County League tournament and pinned down Waverly on Thursday night, 53-39.

The Lady Titans (6-7; 1-0) recovered from a 10-point deficit after the first quarter and knotted the game up by halftime, 25-25, before taking over down the stretch.

Southern Coffey County outscored Waverly in the second half, 28-14.