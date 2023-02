LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys suffered a loss at home to Waverly on Friday night, 64-12.

The Titans (1-15) couldn’t muster any more than five points in a single quarter against the Bulldogs and allowed Waverly to outscore them 37-4 in the first half and 27-8 in the second half.

Hank Newton, Seth Glue and Tyler Christian each scored three points to pace SCC’s offense.