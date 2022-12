LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys are still seeking their first win of the season after a 44-19 sluggish loss to Peabody on Tuesday.

The Titans have only one upperclassmen on the team.

Southern Coffey County’s Thomas Nickel was the only Titan to hit a shot in the first quarter. Peabody’s Jack Parks hit a trio of three-pointers and Matt Spencer went under for a two-pointer in the opening quarter as well.