Seahorses make waves in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE — The Iola Seahorses were in Coffeyville Wednesday for their weekly swim meet.
Their results follow
Girls 6 and under
25-yd butterfly — 1. Nellie Sigg, 38.65
25-yd backstroke — 1. Jewell Chapman, 38.94; 3. Sigg, 44.84; 5. Aily Train, 1:05.31; 7. Charlee Granere, 1:21.07
25-yd breaststroke — 1. Sigg, 34.87; 3. Chapman, 48.84
25-yd freestyle — 2. Sigg, 36.83; 3. Chapman, 38.69; 7. Granere, 1:44.47
Boys 6 and under
25-yd backstroke — 2. Royce Mathis, 1:07.78; 5. Hoyt George, 1:29.47
25-yd breaststroke — 5. Mathis, 1:17.87
25-yd freestyle — 6. George, 1:05.22
Boys 7-8
25-yd butterfly — 3. Brigham Smith, 31.65; 4. Cohen Sigg, 32.06; 5. Gavin Granere, 36.03
25-yd backstroke — 3. Smith, 32.75; 4. Sigg, 34.38
25-yd breaststroke — 3. Smith, 24.59; 4. Sigg, 28.28; 5. Granere, 32.13
25-yd freestyle — 3. Smith, 24.59; 4. Sigg, 28.28; 5. Granere, 1:44.47
Girls 9-10
25-yd butterfly — 3. Wren Clift, 23.09
25-yd backstroke — 2. Clift, 21.22; 4. Luuly Tran, 25.96
25-yd breaststroke — 2. Clift, 22.75; 3. Tran, 26.56
25-yd freestyle — 3. Clift, 20.03; 4. Tran, 20.85
Boys 9-10
25-yd butterfly — 1. Liam Ilimaleota, 27.59; 2. John Anthony Nickolson, 41.12
25-yd backstroke — 1. Ilimaleota, 22.41; 2. Nickolson; 31.16; 3. Ari West, 38.87
25-yd breaststroke — 1. Ilimaleota, 24.47; 2. West, 42.82; 3. Nickolson, 45.19
25-yd freestyle — 1. Ilimaleota, 18.77; 2. Nickolson, 28.53; 4. West, 37.97
Mixed 9-10
100-yd medley relay — 2. Iola (Brigham Smith, Cohen Sigg, Wren Clift, Luuly Tran), 1:42.84; 3. Iola (Ari West, Nellie Sigg, Gavin Granere, John Anthony Nickolson), 2:28.13
100-yd freestyle relay — 2. Iola (Tran, Smith, Sigg, Clift), 1:29.05; 3. Iola (Granere, West, Sigg, Nickolson), 2:22.92
Girls 10 and under
50-yd freestyle — 3. Wren Clift, 41.81; 4. Luuly Tran, 46.17
100-yd individual medley — 2. Clift, 1:45.06
Boys 10 and under
50-yd freestyle — 3. Brigham Smith, 56.50; 4. Cohen Sigg, 57.22
100-yd individual medley — Liam Ilimaleota, 1:53.63; 4. Sigg, 2:33.75; 5. Granere, 3:13.06
Girls 11-12
100-yd freestyle — 3. Mariah Mathis, 1:28.26; 7. Moira Springer, 1:47.50
50-yd butterfly — 2. Mathis, 51.65; 6. Springer, 1:03.41
50-yd backstroke — 1. Mathis, 44.63; 6. Springer, 5.03; 7. Elliot Sigg, 55.06
50-yd breaststroke — 1. Mathis, 45.93; 2. Sigg, 53.88; 3. Springer, 56.22
50-yd freestyle — 2. Mathis, 39.10; 8. Springer, 46.97; 9. Sigg, 47.85
100-yd individual medley — 2. Mathis, 1:43.57; 4. Sigg, 1:57.97; 8. Springer, 2:02.53
Boys 11-12
100-yd freestyle — 1. Michael Hancock, 1:28.44; 2. Liam Ilimaleota, 1:36.94
50-yd butterfly — 1. Lee Wanker, 51.74; 2. Jyler Granere, 1:23.12
50-yd backstroke — 1. Hancock, 57.12; 2. Granere, 1:39.69
50-yd breaststroke — 1. Hancock, 59.77; 2. Wanker, 1:01.10; 3. Wilder Schooler, 1:11.82; 4. Granere, 1:38.47
50-yd freestyle — 1. Wanker, 40.63; 2. Hancock, 41.90; 3. Schooler, 1:02.03; 4. Granere, 1:06.85
100-yd individual medley — 1. Wanker, 2:05.40; 2. Granere, 3:07.35
Mixed 11-12
200-yd medley relay — 2. Iola (Michael Hancock, Liam Ilimaleota, Mariah Mathis, Lee Wanker), 3:15.70; 3. Iola (Elliot Sigg, Wilder Schooler, Moira Springer, Jyler Granere), 4:05.37
200-yd freestyle relay — 2. Iola (Wanker, Mathis, Hancock, Ilimaleota), 2:45.58; 4. Iola (Schooler, Granere, Sigg, Springer), 3:43.16
Girls 13-14
100-yd freestyle — 5. Isabella Chapman, 1:39.38
50-yd butterfly — 4. Chapman; 7. Evie Schooler, 1:06.31
50-yd backstroke — 4. Chapman, 52.03; 7. Schooler, 1:03.40
50-yd breaststroke — 4. Chapman, 53.53; 7. Schooler, 1:12.97
50-yd freestyle — 5. Chapman, 43.84; 7. Schooler, 57.50
100-yd individual medley — 5. Schooler, 2:23.81
Boys 13-14
100-yd freestyle — 1. Joshua Wanker, 1:11.47
50-yd butterfly — 1. Wanker, 33.25
50-yd backstroke — 1. Wanker, 38.11
50-yd breaststroke — 1. Wanker, 49.57
50-yd freestyle — 1. Wanker, 29.09
100-yd individual medley — 1. Wanker, 1:28.24
Girls 15-18
100-yd freestyle — 2. Bethany Miller, 1:20.34
50-yd butterfly — 2 (tie). Madeleine Wanker and Miller, 40.75
50-yd backstroke — 2. Miller, 45.93
50-yd breaststroke — 2. Wanker, 48.00; 3. Miller, 50.78
50-yd freestyle — 2. Wanker, 35.93; 3. Miller, 36.53
100-yd individual medley — 2. Miller, 1:37.85; 3. Wanker, 1:39.54
Boys 15-18
100-yd freestyle — 1. Toby Veal-Jernigan, 1:19.79
50-yd butterfly — 1. Veal-Jernigan, 42.41
50-yd breaststroke — 1. Veal-Jernigan, 57.46
50-yd freestyle — 1. Veal-Jernigan, 36.67
100-yd individual medley — 1. Veal-Jernigan, 1:45.17
Mixed 15-18
200-yd medley relay — 1. Iola (Bethany Miller, Madeleine Wanker, Joshua Wanker, Toby Veal/Jernigan), 2:41.91
200-yd freestyle relay — 1. Iola (Evie Schooler, Isabella Chapman, M. Wanker, J. Wanker), 2:45.63