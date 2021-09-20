Seattle smacks KC in series finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday.

Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

“As a team, we swung the bat really well,” Kelenic said. “It wasn’t just me. (Starting pitcher and fellow rookie) Logan (Gilbert) had a heck of a day today. Overall, it’s what we needed to bounce into Oakland.”