 | Mon, Sep 20, 2021
Seattle smacks KC in series finale

Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic capped a monster series against Kansas City with three more hits Sunday, in a 7-1 victory. Kelenic went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.

September 20, 2021 - 8:46 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday.

Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

“As a team, we swung the bat really well,” Kelenic said. “It wasn’t just me. (Starting pitcher and fellow rookie) Logan (Gilbert) had a heck of a day today. Overall, it’s what we needed to bounce into Oakland.”

