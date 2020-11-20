Menu Search Log in

Seattle topples Arizona, 28-21

Russell Wilson bolstered his MVP chances with a strong showing Thursday, throwing for two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over the Cardinals. The win came after the Seahawks had dropped three of four.

November 20, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits receiver DK Metcalf for a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday. Photo by Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times / TNS

SEATTLE (AP) — It was a flashback performance for the Seattle Seahawks, and coach Pete Carroll enjoyed the show.

A bruising running game. Russell Wilson making plays without being asked to do everything. And the Seahawks defense coming through in key moments to shut down Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for a 28-21 win Thursday night.

Wilson still did his part, throwing for two touchdowns and rebounding from his worst performance of the season just a few days ago. But he had help in the form of Carlos Hyde rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown, and a defense that sacked Murray three times, including Carlos Dunlap’s clinching play inside the final minute.

