 | Tue, Nov 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Second-half miscues lead to KC defeat

For the third straight week, Kansas City failed to score a point after halftime, and for the second time in those three games, the Chiefs wound up with a loss. This time, Philadelphia took advantage of assorted KC miscues to knock off the Chiefs, 21-17.

By

Sports

November 21, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023. Photo by David Maialetti / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles insisted that their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to do with revenge.

They got a little bit of it anyway.

After allowing the Chiefs to methodically build a 10-point halftime lead Monday night, the Eagles shut out Patrick Mahomes and Co. over the final 30 minutes. Jalen Hurts overcame a poor start in a cold, driving rain to run for a pair of touchdowns, and his go-ahead tush-push in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to walk away with a 21-17 victory.

Related
October 8, 2021
October 1, 2021
January 20, 2020
August 7, 2019
Most Popular