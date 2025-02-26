Sedan ends Wildcats’ season 75-58

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s hopes for a repeat trip to the state basketball tournament came to an end Tuesday, thanks to a cold start on the offensive end and some torrid shooting from the Sedan Devils.

Sedan took control with an early 19-2 run and never looked back, ending the Wildcats’ season with a 75-58 win to open the Class 1A-I Substate playoffs.

Marmaton Valley ends the season with a 12-8 record, while Sedan moves on to the semifinal round at Oxford (15-3) next Monday.

Even with the miserable start, Marmaton Valley didn’t go quietly. Senior guard Jaedon Granere scored six points, including his bucket with about 3 minutes remaining to pare Sedan’s lead to 10. But the Devils were perfect 10 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Sedan’s Curtis Smilko drained three 3-pointers as part of the Devil’s early run, turning a 4-2 Wildcat lead into a 21-6 margin for the visitors by the end of the first quarter.

Marmaton Valley found its footing in the second quarter. Brevyn Campbell scored the team’s first five points in the frame, while teammate Tyler Lord was a perfect 4 of 4 from the line. But Sedan’s offense was still clicking, too, and the Devils held a 38-22 lead at the break.

Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson came to life in the third quarter, scoring eight points, including the team’s final six of the period to keep the Wildcats within shouting distance at 54-40.

Lord led the way for the Wildcats with 15, while Dominic Smith and Granere added 11 apiece. Lawson wound up with 10.

Brycen Dickens hit 9 of 10 free throws to wind up with a game-high 20 to pace Sedan. Jem Gooden, Sedan’s 6-5 freshman, was next with 18. Smilko wound up with five 3-pointers on the night to score 17.

Sedan (21-17-16-21—75)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Dowell 4 1 2 9

Smilko 1/5 0 1 17

Carter 1 0 1 2

Shipley 2/1 0 4 7

Dickens 4/1 9 4 20

Easley 0 0 4 0

Darbro 1 0 0 2

Gooden 7 4 3 18

Totals 20/7 14 19 75

MV (6-16-18-18—58)

Campbell 1/1 1 1 6

Smith 2/1 4 3 11

Granere 4/1 0 4 11

Stevenson 2 1 1 5

Morrison 0 0 3 0

Lord 3/1 6 1 15

Lawson 4 2 3 10

Totals 16/4 14 16 58

