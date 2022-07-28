 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Senior Indians open state tourney with rout

Iola's AA American Legion Indian squad opened its state tournament with an 11-2 rout over Concordia. The Indians resume pool play Thursday morning against Larned.

Sports

July 27, 2022 - 8:30 PM

Iola AA American Legion catcher Carter Hutton receives a pitch Wednesday in an 11-2 win over Concordia to open the Senior American Legion State Baseball Tournament. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

TOPEKA — The Iola AA Indians American Legion baseball team cruised their way to a monstrous 11-2 victory in game one of the Kansas American Legion state tournament on Wednesday afternoon over Concordia. 

Iola used two innings of big offensive showings, scoring four and five runs in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Iola’s Nathan Louk tossed five innings of two-run and five-hit baseball on the mound in the victory.

The Indians were down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning after Louk served up a couple of runs to the Blues, an RBI single to left field and an RBI single to center with two outs in the first inning. 

