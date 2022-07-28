Senior Indians open state tourney with rout

TOPEKA — The Iola AA Indians American Legion baseball team cruised their way to a monstrous 11-2 victory in game one of the Kansas American Legion state tournament on Wednesday afternoon over Concordia.

Iola used two innings of big offensive showings, scoring four and five runs in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Iola’s Nathan Louk tossed five innings of two-run and five-hit baseball on the mound in the victory.

The Indians were down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning after Louk served up a couple of runs to the Blues, an RBI single to left field and an RBI single to center with two outs in the first inning.