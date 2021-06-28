 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Serena Williams will skip Tokyo Olympics

Williams, 39, has won four Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles play.

June 28, 2021 - 8:59 AM

Serena Williams of the United States attends a press conference ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2021 in London, England. (AELTC/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Serena Williams will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, the tennis star confirmed during her pre-Wimbledon video news conference Sunday morning.

She declined to say why she wasn’t participating, but Williams previously expressed concern about Olympic restrictions blocking athletes from bringing children and child care assistance along to Tokyo due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

When asked whether she planned to compete in Tokyo, Williams responded, “I’m actually not on the Olympic list. … Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

