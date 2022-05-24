 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Shine bright on the diamond

The Humboldt Lady Cubs brought home a pair of top-three finishes in a pair of tournaments this month.

May 24, 2022 - 2:54 PM

The Humboldt Lady Cubs 14U have had a productive month on the softball diamond.

The Lady Cubs took third at the USSSA Louisville Slugger Tournament in Derby May 14-15 and second at the USSSA May Madness Tournament in Shawnee Saturday and Sunday.

Team members are, front row fom left, Mylee Miller,  Skylar Hottenstein,  Macie Raida, Bailey Daniels and Leah Carman; second row, coach Nathan Ellison,  Hadley Galloway,  Kamry DeLaTorre,  Jo Ellison,  Lakyn Meadows,  Harmony John,  Kinley Hart and coach Sydney Barker; and in back, coach David Hart. Not pictured is Khloe Robinson.

