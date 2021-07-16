Diamond dominance

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: girls from Humboldt are pretty good at softball.

The Humboldt girls softball team took home first in the Chanute Recreation Summer League. Members are, front row from left, Laken Hunter, Chloe Daniels, Morgan Sterling, Morgan Hunter and Skylar Hottenstein; second row, coach Jenny Ellis, Emily Ross, Carsyn Haviland, Karley Wools, Kenisyn Hottenstein, Brooklyn Ellis and coach Brad Piley. Not pictured is Kirstyn Murrow.

Humboldt 12-and-under team members are, front, Lakyn Meadows; second row from left, Khloe Robinson, Skylar Hottenstein, Mylee Miller and Bailey Daniels; third row, Kinley Hart, Jo Ellison, Hadley Galloway, Kamry DeLaTorre, Andi Nordt and Leah Carman; third row, coaches Rusty Nordt, David Hart and Nathan Ellison. Courtesy photo

Meanwhile, the Humboldt Lady Cubs 12-and-under softball team took first at the 2021 USA Softball VIP Series Christmas in July Tournament July 11 in Independence, Mo.