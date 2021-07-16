Diamond dominance

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: girls from Humboldt are pretty good at softball.
The Humboldt girls softball team took home first in the Chanute Recreation Summer League. Members are, front row from left, Laken Hunter, Chloe Daniels, Morgan Sterling, Morgan Hunter and Skylar Hottenstein; second row, coach Jenny Ellis, Emily Ross, Carsyn Haviland, Karley Wools, Kenisyn Hottenstein, Brooklyn Ellis and coach Brad Piley. Not pictured is Kirstyn Murrow.
Meanwhile, the Humboldt Lady Cubs 12-and-under softball team took first at the 2021 USA Softball VIP Series Christmas in July Tournament July 11 in Independence, Mo.