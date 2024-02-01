 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Shockers fall short at Tulsa

Wichita State was done in by Tulsa's PJ Haggerty Wednesday in a 79-68 loss. The setback drops to Shockers to 9-12 on the season and 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

February 1, 2024 - 1:43 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 23 points as Tulsa beat Wichita State 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Haggerty made 14 of 14 free throws for the Golden Hurricane (12-8, 3-5 American Athletic Conference). Cobe Williams shot 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Tyshawn Archie shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Shockers (9-12, 1-7) were led in scoring by Colby Rogers, who finished with 13 points. 

