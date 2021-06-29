 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Simone Biles wins again to lead Olympic team for gymnastics

Simone Biles ran away with the all-around competition Sunday night for Olympic trials. She will lead the U.S. to Tokyo.

June 29, 2021 - 9:06 AM

Simone Biles waves to fans after the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America‚Äôs Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. LOUIS — The last time Simone Biles lost an all-around competition was in 2013 when it took a seasoned Olympian to beat the then-16-year-old, who the world was just learning about.

She since has joined the ranks of athletes who most recognize with the mere mention of their first name. No nickname required.

Biles arrived in St. Louis for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials with that win streak and no real expectation that she would be challenged. And so it was that she ran away with the all-around competition Sunday night in the Dome at America’s Center to make official what has been assumed for years.

