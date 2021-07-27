 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
Tough day for top women in Tokyo

Simone Biles, who has dominated women's gymnastics over the past several years, made a stunning departure from the team event today, withdrawing as the Americans settled for silver. The U.S. women's softball team and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka also fell in their quest for gold.

July 27, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Team USA's Simone Biles reacts after competing on the uneven bars in the women's team qualifying at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles came into the Olympics as perhaps the biggest star of the Games. Naomi Osaka was such a big headline act that she was given the honor to light the Olympic flame in her native country.

In a matter of just hours on Tuesday, Osaka was knocked out early from the Olympic tennis tournament and Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team competition with what USA Gymnastics described as a “medical issue.” 

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles’ medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

