WINFIELD — Allen Community College’s soccer team got its season off on the right foot Saturday, with a 3-0 romp over Southwestern College’s junior varsity squad.

The Red Devils dominated possession throughout the game, head coach Doug Desmarteau said, which led to several scoring chances.

Joe Gartner popped the seal in the 17th minute with a follow shot after a corner kick. Olomidara Olukayode was credited with the assist.