 | Thu, Sep 09, 2021
Softball clinics start Sunday

Youngsters ages 8-18 are invited to learn the ins and outs of softball starting Sunday at Allen Community College. A group of coaches, working with organizer Keith Gurwell, offer the training free of charge.

Sports

September 9, 2021 - 8:45 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Keith Gurwell, who’s helped scores of young softball players hone their skills on the diamond, is organizing a weekly clinic starting Sunday at the Allen Community College activities building.

Gurwell and others are offering the clinic free of charge to any youngsters ages 8-18, with instruction ranging from the fundamental basics to more advanced training practices.

The clinics will run from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through the fall, Gurwell said, with several area volunteers helping run the classes.

