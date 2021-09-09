Softball clinics start Sunday

Keith Gurwell, who’s helped scores of young softball players hone their skills on the diamond, is organizing a weekly clinic starting Sunday at the Allen Community College activities building.

Gurwell and others are offering the clinic free of charge to any youngsters ages 8-18, with instruction ranging from the fundamental basics to more advanced training practices.

The clinics will run from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through the fall, Gurwell said, with several area volunteers helping run the classes.