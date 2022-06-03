 | Fri, Jun 03, 2022
‘Some weirdness’ in Big 12 with future (and soon former) teams getting together

The Big 12 Conference's spring meetings includes two schools, Oklahoma and Texas, who soon will depart for the SEC, and four others, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida, scheduled to join as early as next summer.

June 3, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — There are representatives from the Big 12’s four future members attending the conference’s spring meetings, along with the lingering presence of Texas and Oklahoma, the league’s only football national champions who still are three years away from their scheduled departures to the SEC.

Outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who announced his retirement earlier this year with plans to stay on until his replacement is found, figures he is down to 30-90 days left on the job.

“This meeting has got some weirdness to it,” Bowlsby said. “It would be less than forthright to not admit that there’s some strangeness to it, and perhaps even some periods when there’s a little bit of tension. But, you know, people are working together in good faith. And we get along and work together because we have to.”

