Menu Search Log in

Something special at IHS

The Iola High School Special Olympics Unified Sports team celebrated its success in a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

February 26, 2021 - 1:23 PM

Special Olympics athletes Ian Webber and Fayth Simpson were among those recognized for their efforts this year in virtual skills challenges. They are shown here with their Iola High School buddies. From left are Lauryn Holloway, Webber, Simpson, Ally Ellis, Molly Riebel and Drake Mathews. The young athletes were reocgnized at Wednesday’s basketball games at IHS. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

The Iola High School Special Olympics Unified Sports team celebrated its success in a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has shuttered all in-person Special Olympics events, forcing the young athletes to compete in virtual competitions, including a virtual fitness challenge in which they kept track of their steps over the past six weeks.

The IHS squad, which pairs athletes with high-school buddies, has walked more than 2 million steps, putting them seventh in the state.

Related
December 2, 2020
September 10, 2020
May 15, 2020
June 14, 2017
Trending