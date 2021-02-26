Something special at IHS

The Iola High School Special Olympics Unified Sports team celebrated its success in a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has shuttered all in-person Special Olympics events, forcing the young athletes to compete in virtual competitions, including a virtual fitness challenge in which they kept track of their steps over the past six weeks.

The IHS squad, which pairs athletes with high-school buddies, has walked more than 2 million steps, putting them seventh in the state.