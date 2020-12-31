Menu Search Log in

Sooners blast Florida

Oklahoma ended its season in spectacular fashion Wednesday, blasting Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners set a team record in scoring 55 points in a bowl game.

December 31, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates winning The Stanford Trophy for offensive MVP after the Sooners' 55-20 win against Florida in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday. Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma beat 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.

Back in the same NFL stadium where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, the Sooners (9-2, No. 6 CFP) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first seven minutes. The 55 points were their most ever in a bowl game, while piling up a Cotton Bowl-record 684 total yards.

Rattler threw a 27-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Marvin Mims on the game’s opening drive, and Florida’s first possession ended with Tre Norwood’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. That was the first of three picks thrown by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask in the first quarter, after only five all season.

