Sooners inch one game closer to third straight title 

Jordy Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10, and Oklahoma defeated Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night to inch closer to a third consecutive national title. The top-seeded Sooners took the lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can clinch their seventh national title on Thursday. 

June 8, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Anna Shelnutt (13) of the Florida St. Seminoles reacts after the Oklahoma Sooners win during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the Women's College World Series Championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners won 5-1. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl’s dynamic pitching and boundless energy have Oklahoma on the verge of a third straight softball national championship.

Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night. The top-seeded Sooners (60-1) took a 1-0 lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can wrap up their seventh national title Thursday.

Bahl was constantly in motion Wednesday, urging on her teammates and helping build a vibe that carried throughout the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. She jump-started the Sooners when she scored as a pinch runner for Oklahoma’s second run.

