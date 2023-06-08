Sooners inch one game closer to third straight title 

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl’s dynamic pitching and boundless energy have Oklahoma on the verge of a third straight softball national championship.

Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night. The top-seeded Sooners (60-1) took a 1-0 lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can wrap up their seventh national title Thursday.

Bahl was constantly in motion Wednesday, urging on her teammates and helping build a vibe that carried throughout the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. She jump-started the Sooners when she scored as a pinch runner for Oklahoma’s second run.