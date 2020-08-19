Sorry, still no fans at the ballpark

For now, don’t expect any fans at MLB games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A league spokesman told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that ballparks will remain closed off to the public while the virus continues to rage across the United States.
“Given the state of the virus throughout the country and that most of our clubs do not have authorization from their local jurisdictions allowing for it, we are not able to consider hosting fans at this time,” said the spokesman.
