Sorry, still no fans at the ballpark

While other sports are determining ways to allow some fans into their respective events, Major League Baseball likely will not have any for the time being, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many clubs do not have authorization for allowing large crowds, league officials note.

By

Sports

August 19, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito waves to virtual fans while heading to the bullpen to warm up before facing the Minnesota Twins in Chicago July 24. Photo by TNS

For now, don’t expect any fans at MLB games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A league spokesman told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that ballparks will remain closed off to the public while the virus continues to rage across the United States.

“Given the state of the virus throughout the country and that most of our clubs do not have authorization from their local jurisdictions allowing for it, we are not able to consider hosting fans at this time,” said the spokesman.

