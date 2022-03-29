Southeast defeats MV softball, baseball

MORAN — It’s only a rumor that the scoreboard operator at Monday’s season-opening softball doubleheader between Marmaton Valley and Southeast had to be put on the disabled list due to exhaustion.

Still, runs aplenty was the theme, as Southeast topped the host Wildcats in both games, 24-17 and 32-16.

“The score doesn’t reflect how hard the girls played,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said, noting walks plagued the Wildcat pitching staff. Marmaton Valley’s pitchers surrendered a combined 41 walks over the two games, 27 in the nightcap.