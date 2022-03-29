 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Southeast defeats MV softball, baseball

The Southeast Lancers proved tough to conquer in baseball or softball Monday. Southeast won a pair of wild softball games over Marmaton Valley, 24-17 and 32-16, while the Lancer baseball squad swept MV.

Sports

March 29, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Kendall Scharff, right, fields a bunt against Southeast Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — It’s only a rumor that the scoreboard operator at Monday’s season-opening softball doubleheader between Marmaton Valley and Southeast had to be put on the disabled list due to exhaustion.

Still, runs aplenty was the theme, as Southeast topped the host Wildcats in both games, 24-17 and 32-16.

“The score doesn’t reflect how hard the girls played,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said, noting walks plagued the Wildcat pitching staff. Marmaton Valley’s pitchers surrendered a combined 41 walks over the two games, 27 in the nightcap.

Related
February 8, 2022
April 27, 2021
April 16, 2013
May 15, 2012
Most Popular